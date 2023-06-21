First Alert Forecast: Warm, muggy conditions continue throughout the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: For the first day of summer, everyone is staying pretty dry for today with temperatures warming up into the low 90s. A stray afternoon shower or two will be possible but most of us will remain dry throughout the rest of today. Overall, the rest of today looks pretty nice and definitely a day worth spending time outside. Heading into this evening, skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures cool off into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Conditions remain quite pleasant for tomorrow. The morning will be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. By mid-morning, temperatures will be heating up into the low 80s. By the afternoon, those temperatures will be cranked up into the upper 80s. A brief afternoon shower will be possible however, most of us will be dry for your Thursday. Partly cloudy conditions continue into the evening as temperatures cool down into the low 70s.

Extended forecast: Friday looks to be another quiet day, in terms of weather. The heat will definitely crank up for the end of the week and into this weekend as highs will be in the mid 90s. The chance for a brief afternoon shower remains possible throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend but most of us continue to stay dry. Rain chances increase for the beginning part of the work week next week. Looking at the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic while another tropical disturbance trails right behind it with a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next few days. We will continue to monitor as these systems continue to progress.

