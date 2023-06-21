St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Summer begins today at 9:57 AM! We are tracking lower rain chances into the weekend, and a slight drop in humidity going into Saturday!

We are tracking a slight drop in humidity as we progress to towards the weekend especially for...
We are tracking a slight drop in humidity as we progress to towards the weekend especially for our Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday

Wednesday, Highs remain in the low 90s with partly sunny to mainly sunny skies. Rain chances remain light across central and South Mississippi. Heat Stress conditions are also likely for us through the middle of the week. Lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

Tracking a lull in the rain chances going forward into the weekend. Our next greatest rain chances return on Monday!

Thursday and Friday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. We are looking at a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with low chances for showers through the weekend. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Bret which is located in the Atlantic and is showing movements toward the Caribbean. Right behind Tropical Storm Brett is another system forming, Invest 93-L, which has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 to 7 days!

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

