Entergy reports more than 11K customers without power days after storms ravage metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 11,000 customers in Central Mississippi are still in the dark Wednesday morning, days after severe storms ripped across the state.

Entergy Mississippi reports that power has yet to be restored for 11,226 of its customers, with more than 8,100 of those in Hinds County.

That number represents a fraction of the more than 200,000 customers that were without power immediately following the storms and is about 5,000 fewer than the 16,000 without lights when Entergy President and CEO Haley Fisackerly spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve got over 450 restoration workers working within the city of Jackson. That number ebbs and flows, because we’re close to Clinton and Ridgeland and neighboring areas. A lot of circuits cross borders, but there are crews,” he said.

Fisackerly discussed Entergy’s disaster response process, saying crews initially work to restore power to essential services first, including police stations, fire stations, hospitals, and emergency communications systems.

“Then, we focus on getting the most customers on quickly - heavy-density lines, major feeders into neighborhoods to get hundreds of customers on,” he said. “We’ve made great progress since June 10. We restored power to over 200,000 customers.”

Fisackerly said crews are now focusing on less-dense areas, where repairs could only impact a handful of meters.

He said he hoped to have power back on for most customers Wednesday night.

In the meantime, he’s urging people to stay away from downed power lines and to hold off on cleaning up debris if there is a downed line in that area.

“We know this is frustrating. Our employees know it,” he said. “Many of our employees are working 16-hour days and many of them are returning home with no power. So, we know what it’s like.”

