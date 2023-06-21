Corinth police: Young parents arrested in death of infant

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/WTVA) - Two arrests have been made following the death of a baby in Corinth, Mississippi.

Corinth Police Detective Heather Russell said Panola County authorities arrested the child’s father, 21-year-old Gabriel Girner, on Monday, June 19. A capital murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The child’s mother, a 16-year-old, is accused of condoning child abuse. The detective did not identify the mother.

Russell said youth court will oversee the mother’s case and charges could be upgraded.

The investigation began the morning of June 14 when Corinth police officers responded to a home on Douglas Street for an unresponsive baby.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital in Corinth and then Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she died the same day.

Doctors said the baby had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had bruises on her buttocks, chest and neck, according to Russell. An autopsy will be performed.

