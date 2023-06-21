Central District Public Service Commissioner wants answers from Entergy about response to latest storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -When will power be restored is a question we’ve heard from many of you. Those same questions are being heard from the state’s public service commission. Now, they want to help you get answers and keep it from happening again.

”We had to speak up for those who felt they were not being heard,” said Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey.

Commissioner Brent Bailey’s office is getting flooded with calls about when power is going to come back on.

“The communication process has certainly been a bone of contention with Entergy customers throughout this process trying to get the information they need from Entergy to understand what is the timeline, the scale, what is the expectations for restoration of power,” said Bailey.

Bailey wants Entergy to provide a detailed report on its response to the recent storms and outline how it’ll improve. Bottom line, he thinks they could’ve been better prepared.

Entergy Mississippi’s CEO Haley Fisackerly spoke during a city of Jackson press briefing Tuesday. He was asked about the idea that they could’ve been better prepared.

“I have to respectfully disagree with that. We were fully engaged Saturday, June 10, when that storm hit, and we started dispatching crews,” explained Fisackerly. “This has been an unusual situation. We have not seen this amount of customer outages since Katrina.”

Still, the target kept changing.

“What we dealt with that we’ve never seen before is this weather phenomenon we’re dealing with where we had a conveyor, just a wave of storms that hit us one after another,” added Fisackerly. “So as soon as we got assessments done and started with the restoration process, we would be hit again. And as it grew, we had to amass more workers.”

Commissioner Bailey says that people have reached day five or six of no power plus the heat.

“It increases the temperatures of folks’ attitudes and responses going forward,” said Bailey.

So, what are the next steps?

“This gives us an opportunity to take a fresh, deeper dive into, you know, some of the things they do internally,” said Bailey. “They’re the experts in this field, but at the same time, we’re the regulators, and we’re responsible for ensuring that adequate service is provided to their customers.”

For those living in Jackson, Entergy says it plans to have the majority, if not all, power restored by Wednesday night.

