St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.(Colorado Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO (Gray News) – A retired trauma nurse recently won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery after playing for 10 years.

According to the Colorado Lottery, 68-year-old Bill S. worked in New York City for 30 years before moving to Colorado and working at Aspen Valley Hospital until he retired last year.

Bill, who didn’t disclose his last name, told lottery officials this is by far the biggest prize he’s won.

He said he was beyond belief when he realized he’d hit the jackpot and said he’s been nervous and trembling since.

Bill chose the cash option of $1,948,019 and plans to take a train trip, buy a new vacuum and enjoy outdoor activities with his prize money.

Additionally, he plans to use his winnings to get 100 gift cards to give to people at his local market “because they are nice to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a yearslong...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Biden calling China’s leader a ‘dictator’ opens new rift just after Blinken’s tensions-easing trip
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress