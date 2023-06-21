St. Jude Dream Home
16-year-old from Pearl found safe

Abby Lafontain, 16 (both images)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing 16-year-old from Pearl has been located after being reported missing Tuesday.

According to the Pearl Police Department, 16-year-old Abby Lafontain has been found safe in Harrison County.

Investigators said Lafontain, captured in both images above, was last seen on June 20 leaving her home in a white four-door Dodge Dakota truck. It was 10:28 a.m.

