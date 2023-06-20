St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team wins Emmy Award(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT First Alert Weather Team has won an Emmy!

The team won the award for Breaking or Spot News - Single Report during the 2023 Southeast Emmy Awards Ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday.

The award was for WLBT’s coverage when an EF-1 tornado passed over the station in Downtown Jackson in April 2022.

The award went to Dave Roberts, Patrick Ellis, Peyton Garrison and Branden Walker.

