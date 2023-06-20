WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team wins Emmy Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT First Alert Weather Team has won an Emmy!

The team won the award for Breaking or Spot News - Single Report during the 2023 Southeast Emmy Awards Ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday.

The award was for WLBT’s coverage when an EF-1 tornado passed over the station in Downtown Jackson in April 2022.

The award went to Dave Roberts, Patrick Ellis, Peyton Garrison and Branden Walker.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.