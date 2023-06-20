St. Jude Dream Home
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A utility lineman from West Virginia working to restore power in Marshall died after working in the heat Monday.

The 35-year-old lineman, who has not been named, was in Texas with Appalachian Power working to restore power to the area after last week’s storms. According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, the man’s death has been attributed to heat-related causes, and an autopsy has yet to reveal to exact cause.

According to Oswalt, the man had been working with his crew in the heat on Monday. Once the workers returned to their motel, he told the other linemen that he “felt sick” according to Oswalt. Oswalt said that he received medical attention and a shower to cool down, and he was reportedly downstairs speaking with the other men afterwards.

Oswalt said that he was found collapsed on the floor in his room around 8:30 p.m., at which time 911 was called. He was later pronounced dead.

Many people throughout East Texas are still without power, and thousands of linemen continue to work to restore electricity to Marshall and the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

