UMMC achieves top designation for stroke care

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has received recognition for the way it supports stroke patients.

The Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards for measuring health care, has certified UMMC as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center classification is “the most demanding stroke certification… designed for those hospitals that have specific abilities to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases,” The Joint Commission says.

UMMC’s center has state-of-the-art technology and facilities, including a six-bed dedicated stroke unit and a 20-bed neurosciences intensive care unit. Caregivers include neurorehabilitation specialists and nurses who have special certifications in stroke treatment. All of the physician providers have had subspecialty fellowship training specific to stroke care.

“This is recognition and validation of the high level of multidisciplinary care that we provide, and have been providing for a long period of time,” said Dr. Chad Washington, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery.

As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, UMMC deploys a wide range of advanced care, beginning even before a patient arrives at the Emergency Department. Patients are quickly diagnosed and treatment plans created following brain imaging scans and neurological evaluations, and they receive clot-busting medications and surgery when needed.

“This demonstrates that we have the processes at UMMC to make sure we continue to evolve our care,” said Washington, who also is the Comprehensive Stroke Center director.

