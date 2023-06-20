Trash service delayed in Jackson due to severe weather, city says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents could have to wait a little longer to have their trash picked up.

The city of Jackson has announced that Richard’s Disposal is experiencing delays due to the recent storms.

“Despite the delays, please [leave] your trash at the curb,” the city says. “Crews will be through to pick it up.”

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, storms ripped across the metro area, downing power lines, uprooting trees, and snapping major branches.

“Many areas remain unpassable or inaccessible, due to storm debris,” the city wrote. “We ask for patience as crews attempt to reach those areas. They are hoping to be back on schedule by the end of the week.”

In the meantime, Richard is only picking up household trash. Anyone with large limbs and storm debris is asked to call the city’s Solid Waste Division at (601) 960-1193.

If you’ve hired a contractor to cut up the trees, it is the responsibility of the contractor to remove that debris.

