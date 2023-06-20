St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Trash service delayed in Jackson due to severe weather, city says

Richard's Disposal employees load up a trash truck on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.
Richard's Disposal employees load up a trash truck on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents could have to wait a little longer to have their trash picked up.

The city of Jackson has announced that Richard’s Disposal is experiencing delays due to the recent storms.

“Despite the delays, please [leave] your trash at the curb,” the city says. “Crews will be through to pick it up.”

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, storms ripped across the metro area, downing power lines, uprooting trees, and snapping major branches.

“Many areas remain unpassable or inaccessible, due to storm debris,” the city wrote. “We ask for patience as crews attempt to reach those areas. They are hoping to be back on schedule by the end of the week.”

In the meantime, Richard is only picking up household trash. Anyone with large limbs and storm debris is asked to call the city’s Solid Waste Division at (601) 960-1193.

If you’ve hired a contractor to cut up the trees, it is the responsibility of the contractor to remove that debris.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality
Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm
Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm

Latest News

Jackson residents utilize cooling stations while power outages continue
Groundbreaking for 2nd phase of Museum Trail
WLBT at 6p
Juneteenth
Juneteenth is not recognized as a state holiday in Mississippi
Juneteenth not a state holiday