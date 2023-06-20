Things To Know Tuesday, June 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hazlehurst man dies after three-vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.

A 34-year-old man from Hazlehurst has died after a three-vehicle wreck on Monday. Just before 5 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-55 southbound near the 63-mile mark in Copiah County. Investigators said a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Sergio Sandoval, 34, Hazlehurst, Mississippi, was traveling I-55 southbound and collided with a 2022 Peterbilt driven by Bradly Whitwell, 49, of Gates, Tennessee, and continued traveling south and collided with a 2019 Ford Cattle Trailer driven by Koby Radly, 25, of Holden, Louisiana.

2. Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will soon have to answer to a federal judge regarding comments he made about Jackson’s water quality at a recent press conference. A status hearing is slated for Wednesday, June 21, before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate in the city’s ongoing water case. Wingate called the hearing last week, a day after the mayor held a media briefing to announce a new partnership to distribute water filters to vulnerable citizens. “This court is concerned whether the mayor’s comments comport with the progress that has been made on water quality by the efforts of the Interim Third-Party Manager, Ted Henifin,” Wingate wrote.

3. Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi

Family members have identified the woman killed during a confirmed EF3 tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi. A cousin says that George Jean Hayes was killed Sunday night. Multiple tornadoes swept through the state overnight, with officials in Jasper County reporting one death and multiple people injured. Winds from the tornado reached 150mph.

