Storm leaves community south of Florence having to pick up the pieces

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many Rankin County towns suffered damage after high winds and hail Sunday night.

If you live in Rankin County, you might have seen the strong wind and rain hitting your home. But for the area just south of Florence on McCollough-Mclin Road, they felt it in full force.

”It happened so fast. It sounded like a freight train. Felt like a bucking bull. It just, you could feel the house shaking with the wind and tornado,” resident Terrell Owens said.

In the pitch black Sunday night, turbulent winds and heavy rain quickly came thundering towards the community.

“I saw the twister, like it was coming to my house. And the wind just came to the window. I closed the window and I ran. By the time I hit my bathroom, which was about 10-15 feet away, all hell broke loose,” resident Alfred Cavalier explained.

“It sounded like a lot of fireworks were going off. And a lot of booming like... Boom, boom, bang, bang,” 11-year-old Joei Jones said.

Power line, trees, and debris from homes quickly began to fall on sheds, cars, and even part of a nearby daycare.

“Thank you God this [happened] at 9:30 p.m. and not 9:30 a.m. with a building full of 63 children in the building.”

“It’s actually our cover that we had our van parked under. It was across the road. And it blew over here and hit our fence right there and our basketball court and got back up in the air and came and landed over here,” Dennis Owens explained.

Fifteen minutes later, emergency crews from across Rankin County arrived and began clearing out debris and shutting off power lines.

“We came outside and we just couldn’t believe what we saw. My heart dropped,” Terrell Owens said.

Monday, family and friends in the community began working together to pick up the pieces.

“When people come and help me or help the community, it just feels like very welcoming, very warm and makes me happy and makes me want to jump up and say halleluiah!” Jones said.

“I’m blessed because He might take the material things around me, but he didn’t take me,” Cavalier explained.

Rankin County officials are asking you to stay away from any powerlines that are down -- especially as energy companies work to access damage.

The National Weather Service has not come out to survey the area, so, as of right now, it is not known if a tornado touched down -- but, regardless, the winds were strong enough to have a big impact.

If you would like to help support the rebuilding of the Rainbow Childcare Center’s playground, you can donate through GoFundMe.

