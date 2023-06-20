St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Southaven High School upgrades football field with synthetic turf

Southaven High School's new synthetic turf football field
Southaven High School's new synthetic turf football field(Mayor Darren Musselwhite)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Charger Nation is sporting a brand-new synthetic turf football field.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, a graduate of Southaven High School and former Charger quarterback, boasted the new field in a Facebook post Tuesday.

All DeSoto County high schools will soon get the same upgrade.

“Thank you, DeSoto County Schools, for your ongoing commitment to keep our high school sports facilities at the top,” said Mayor Musselwhite. “The plan to convert all the high school football fields in DeSoto County to artificial turf will help the programs tremendously and sends a strong message about both our storied traditions and future. It didn’t bother me one bit that the first one was done at Southaven!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility
Joseph Kyles pleaded guilty to one federal count in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in...
Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Cerissa Neal
Former executive director of Miss. Dept. of Education dismisses attorney

Latest News

Pisgah baseball headed to the state championship for first time in school history
Pisgah baseball headed to the state championship for first time in school history
Savante Stringfellow (L) is a highly accomplished long jumper, competing for Ole Miss, and the...
Long jump excellence runs in Stringfellow family
Northwest Rankin softball wins first state championship since 2009
Northwest Rankin softball wins first state championship since 2009
The Jackson Prep baseball team won its sixth straight MAIS 6A title with a 13-7 win over MRA
Jackson Prep baseball wins 6th straight MAIS 6A championship
Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to the 6A Fast Pitch State Championships