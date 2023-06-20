Southaven High School upgrades football field with synthetic turf

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Charger Nation is sporting a brand-new synthetic turf football field.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, a graduate of Southaven High School and former Charger quarterback, boasted the new field in a Facebook post Tuesday.

All DeSoto County high schools will soon get the same upgrade.

“Thank you, DeSoto County Schools, for your ongoing commitment to keep our high school sports facilities at the top,” said Mayor Musselwhite. “The plan to convert all the high school football fields in DeSoto County to artificial turf will help the programs tremendously and sends a strong message about both our storied traditions and future. It didn’t bother me one bit that the first one was done at Southaven!”

