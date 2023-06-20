St. Jude Dream Home
Official: Entergy crews heard gunshots in Jackson, told to stop work as police investigated

Official: Entergy crews heard gunshots in Jackson, told to stop work as police investigated
(Entergy Mississippi)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy crews were told to stop working in Jackson on Sunday after hearing gunshots near them.

According to Entergy’s Senior Communications Specialist Candice Coleman, the crews were working near Buckley Drive when they heard the fired shots.

It was not targeted at them, Coleman said, but as a precaution, police told them to “stand down” while they investigated.

“None of our crews or equipment was damaged,” Coleman said. “They were later able to return and continue working.”

Thousands in the state are still without power after severe storms passed through the state Friday, Saturday and Sunday of last week.

Two people were killed during the storms, and multiple people were injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

