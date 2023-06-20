Mayor refutes judge’s claims he misled the public about Jackson’s water quality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is doubling down on comments he made at a recent press conference regarding the city’s water quality, saying they were “factual and correct,” despite claims from a judge that he may have misled the public.

“Everything that we communicated was factual, and there’s nothing that I would pull back from what I said and what the effort was in that process,” he said. “I look forward to talking to the judge tomorrow and clearing up any ambiguity that may be there.”

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate ordered the mayor to appear at a status hearing, saying comments the mayor made at a June 14 press conference “may have misinformed the public as to the current status of Jackson’s water quality.”

“This court is concerned whether the mayor’s comments comport with the progress that has been made on water quality by the efforts of the Interim Third-Party Manager, Ted Henifin.”

The hearing is slated for 10 a.m. in Judge Wingate’s courtroom.

Henifin, who has refused requests to speak with WLBT for the last month, also was instructed to appear.

The order came down on June 15, a day after a press conference where the mayor announced a partnership with United Healthcare and the Hinds County Comprehensive Health Center to distribute water filters to vulnerable members of the population.

“We know for several months now residents have been quarterly receiving notifications about the potential threats, based on how we treat our water... and the agents that we use in order to treat our water, the potential threats to both mothers, pregnant mothers and mothers who have young children,” Lumumba said.

The mayor went on to say the filters were needed to help protect those residents while the city works to switch out its water treatment process.

Jackson is currently facing multiple lawsuits blaming the city’s treatment process for increasing lead in the water.

In October 2021, attorneys representing some 600 children in the capital city filed suit, claiming they had been exposed to lead for years and the city attempted to cover it up.

About a year later, in September 2022, a class-action suit was filed against the city, its current and former mayors, former public works director, and two contracting firms for installing a soda ash treatment system that led to the “ruination” of Jackson water.

Wingate, though, said Lumumba’s comments “may have misinformed the public as to the current status of Jackson’s water quality, and the alleged ‘danger’ he discussed owing to the alleged presence of various chemicals.”

In a response filed in district court on Tuesday, City Attorney Catoria Martin told the judge the mayor never said the water was dangerous, but that the “Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) requires precautionary notices to be distributed to all customers due to the city’s incomplete efforts to optimize corrosion control.”

Copies of the transcript of the press conference, as well as the quarterly notices the mayor and Martin were referring to, were included in the city attorney’s response.

Notices are sent to customers once every three months along with their regular statements.

They state between 2018 and 2022, Jackson “failed to consistently meet treatment technique requirements for [its] system, which is a violation of the Lead and Copper Rule and a requirement of the city’s optimized corrosion control plan.”

Households with young children or pregnant women are urged to run tap water for at least one minute before using it and avoid using hot water for cooking or consumption.

“It hasn’t been demonstrated that our water is in fact dangerous, but the investments we have to make in the treatment process, repairs that have to take place,” Lumumba said last week. “Until we’re able to change the soda ash in our system, it is a precautionary notice that goes out.”

