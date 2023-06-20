Many in Hernando still without power after weekend storms

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - People in Hernando, Mississippi, and parts of Memphis are still cleaning up after storms swept through the area over the weekend. Many are still waiting for power to be restored.

One community in Hernando caught the brunt of the storm.

In the Historic District of Hernando, right off Highway 51, people who live in the area tell Action News 5 this is the worst storm damage they have ever seen. Others say they were blessed with no major damage.

Utility and tree-trimming crews have been working around the clock to get this tight-knit town back in order.

One resident, 80-year-old Nancy Cooke, has been working overtime to help her 82-year-old sister, Kay Stewart, clean up her Civil War-era home that she’s lived in for over five decades.

Stewart said these sorts of repairs will be expensive, but she is blessed it wasn’t worse.

“I was out here by myself and picking up branches, and all of my neighbors came over and we had huge piles over there and over there,” she said.

Stewart had two of her car windshields busted out, her garage destroyed, and the chimney of her almost 200-year-old home suffered damage as well.

Resident Jacqueline Dutch says she was also blessed when the storms swept over her home.

“You can fix things, but you can’t fix people,” Dutch.

Dutch lost power for a couple of hours and only had to chainsaw a couple of limbs that fell in her yard.

“I think I am the only person in the neighborhood that has power,” said Dutch. “So, I keep telling my neighbors to come, come get some air conditioning, it’s too hot to be outside.”

People for several blocks have been without power, going on day three.

In Hernando, about 200 Entergy customers are still without power.

In the Memphis area, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is reporting that power is expected to be fully restored Tuesday or Wednesday.

One thing Hernando residents agree on is when storms hit the community, they always look out for each other.

“The blessings of small-town neighbors,” said Dutch.

The City of Hernando said in a Facebook post that it could take several days before power is fully restored.

