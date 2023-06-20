Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak

June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home, but also her daughter, George Jean Hayes.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod and Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people lost their homes and belongings in the small town of Louin after a deadly EF-3 tornado swept through Jasper County Sunday night/Monday morning. But one family is hurting more than others. News 11 was able to sit down with the family of George Jean Hayes, who lost her life as a result of that EF-3 tornado.

“I feel terrible but I’m blessed to be alive, because I lost my daughter; it really hurts real bad,” said Elnora Ross.

June 18, 2023, is a night Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home, but her daughter as well. Ross Tuesday relived the moment the storm came and took away her life as she knew it.

“The night that the storm came, they were telling us about in Bay Springs. Then me and my granddaughter were sitting there talking and I said, everything got real quiet. I said everything got real quiet and I said, but I hear something. And she said, I don’t hear anything. Then I said, listen. I hear something. We’re all about to get in this room; we better get out of here right now! Before I could get in that bedroom, that glass was cracking and breaking and boom, boom, boom! All that was going on and I said, we just need to get in that room. I mean, it was terrible,” Ross said.

Even though Ross said she feels defeated, she is standing strong in her faith.

“I feel like I’ve lost everything I have,” said Ross. “Knowing what they said, God will make a way for you, and that’s what I believe. He will see me through it.”

Hayes was the music minister at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, and will be missed by many in her community.

