Jackson residents utilize cooling stations while power outages continue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going on five days since lights went out in Jackson, and many residents are still out of power. But as the temperatures climb even higher, more of you are going to cooling stations throughout the city.

Cooling stations are taking in dozens of people who have been without power, getting them cooled off and out of the sun.

Rising temperatures and a lack of power from the wave of storms have many capital city residents searching for any relief they can get.

“It got so hot that I couldn’t breathe. I actually couldn’t breathe. And that was about four, three or four o’clock in the morning, and it got worse and worse,” Terrell Brown, who lost power Friday, said.

While cooling and charging stations are available throughout Jackson, after the doors close in the evening, many went looking for additional help. That’s where the Word and Worship Center and the Red Cross came in to bridge the gap.

“We got a bunch of fans going on over now. You can bring your own personal fans, whatever. They provide us with a cot in a bed, you know, blankets and tons of food,” Clifton Harrington, who’s been at the shelter for two days, explained.

“Everybody’s sleeping in the chapel area where it’s safe because if we sleep anywhere else, the storm could get to us,” Pearcy Dean, who arrived at the Word and Worship Center on Thursday, said.

But it’s not just those without power using the cooling stations.

“You’ve got a variety, homeless people and people with no power, no food, and they probably had to spend money at hotels and stuff like that. And then they ran out of money. And they need a place to, you know, figure out what their next move is,” Harrington said.

Cooling stations with limited hours provided meals and more necessities for dozens of residents, but some of you say that won’t solve everything.

“That doesn’t really help a lot because one by one, like right now, people are suffocating that don’t have electricity. And every day, it builds up more and more. I was on the verge of heat exhaustion. But they gave me cold water. They put me in the air-conditioned room and helped me. I’ve also got a three-month supply of insulin that they immediately refrigerated for me so that it wouldn’t go bad,” Brown explained.

According to the Red Cross at the Worship Center, they may have to close their doors starting tomorrow to allow the church to have power fixed and restored tomorrow.

Cooling/charging stations for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220. The church will also offer a 24-hour shelter.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd.

Hot meals and ice (Until supplies run out) for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd.

Ratliff Chapel M.B. Church, 3656 Highway 22, Edwards, Miss. (For residents of Edwards, Bolton)

