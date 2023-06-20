‘I just can’t take it’: Some Lexington residents still in the dark days after tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fed up and frustrated. That’s how many residents in Lexington are feeling as they remain without power following last week’s storm.

Last Wednesday, strong winds ripped through the city, damaging homes and causing a big inconvenience to people’s day-to-day lives.

Some people had to throw hundreds of dollars worth of food away because they have no electricity to keep the food cool inside their refrigerators.

All of this as they still have no timeline on when their power will be restored.” This morning I had a mental breakdown because I’ve never had to experience this,” said Robreshia Ellington, who lives in Lexington.

Inside Ellington’s home, there’s darkness. Inside her fridge, there’s nothing to eat.

Her family is now having to gas up a generator and do all they can to get by during their new daily routines.

“We have to brush our teeth and take a bath with a flashlight, and God knows we hope it is charged up by the time it’s time to take a bath and brush our teeth, or we’ll have to take a bath and brush our teeth in the dark,” Ellington described. “We have pets in the house, I don’t know how long he’s going to last with water and it being hot, it’s just devastating.”

“Oowee, when I look into my house, I just can’t take it,” Juanita Nickerson expressed, who lives next door to Ellington.

Nickerson is also having a hard time recovering from the storm.

A giant tree was uprooted and fell on top of her home with her inside.

Thankfully, she was able to make it out safely, but she has now been temporarily displaced and is staying with her sister.

“I’ve been trying to get help to get this tree off my house then maybe I can go from there, but I haven’t had any help so far,” said Nickerson.

Power crews spent the day working to flip the switch and get residents out of the dark.

The city looking at trying to open cooling shelters. In the meantime, residents say said they would like to see and have more support from elected leaders during this difficult time.

“I feel like with them being a leader in the community, it would be nice to get ice and food, or apples and oranges, anything will be a help,” said Ellington.

“It’s no way that if this was a white community that we would be without power for this amount of time for an area that’s so small, I stand on that,” said Isaac Lindsey, who lives in Lexington.

WLBT reached out to Mayor Robin McCrory to address some of the concerns residents have, and at this time, we are still waiting to hear back.

