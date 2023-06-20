Hazlehurst man dies after three-vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 34-year-old man from Hazlehurst has died after a three-vehicle wreck on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-55 southbound near the 63-mile mark in Copiah County.

Investigators said a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Sergio Sandoval, 34, Hazlehurst, Mississippi, was traveling I-55 southbound and collided with a 2022 Peterbilt driven by Bradly Whitwell, 49, of Gates, Tennessee, and continued traveling south and collided with a 2019 Ford Cattle Trailer driven by Koby Radly, 25, of Holden, Louisiana.

The driver of the Peterbilt and Ford was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma lost control and overturned and was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.

