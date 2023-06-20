Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade and Festival raises thousands of dollars for Children’s Of Mississippi at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual street party with a purpose has helped raise thousands of dollars to support children and their families in Mississippi.

The money raised will support children and families who are treated at the hospital at UMMC. (WLBT)

This year’s Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival raised $100,000, which was presented to Friends of Children’s Hospital at UMMC Tuesday.

Malcolm White and Sweet Potato Queen Jill Conner Browne joined the check presentation along with volunteers and supporters for Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Plans are already underway for the 41st annual Hal's St. Paddy's Parade and Festival in March of 2024. (WLBT)

White said, “We are steady planning year 41, upcoming 4th Saturday in March. We’re really excited. We already actually have a bit of a theme and a Grand Marshal in mind. So stay tuned for that. We’ll gather you up once we make that final decision”.

Jill Conner Browne said, “I want to encourage everybody to get involved not just to come to the parade or participate in the parade but think of things that you can do in your group, in your church, in your school, wherever, to raise money for our hospital. Children’s of Mississippi that is the only hospital in the state where any child can be and is treated regardless of ability to pay.”

This year was the 40th anniversary of the annual parade and festival.

