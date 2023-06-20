Groundbreaking for 2nd phase of Museum Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Museum Trail in Jackson will soon have more places for you to walk and enjoy!

The Waterworks Connector connects the Lefleur Museum District to Belhaven and Downtown Jackson through a multi-use trail.

This is the first trail of its nature in the capital city.

Phase 1 was completed in 2020 and connects Laurel Street to the entrance of the Mississippi Farmers Market on Jefferson street.

Officials say the trail is a safer way to get people out and in their community.

Several city leaders were in attendance, including city council members Ashby Foote and Virgi Lindsay, as well as public works director Robert Lee.

