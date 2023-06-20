St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Groundbreaking for 2nd phase of Museum Trail

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Museum Trail in Jackson will soon have more places for you to walk and enjoy!

The Waterworks Connector connects the Lefleur Museum District to Belhaven and Downtown Jackson through a multi-use trail.

This is the first trail of its nature in the capital city.

Phase 1 was completed in 2020 and connects Laurel Street to the entrance of the Mississippi Farmers Market on Jefferson street.

Officials say the trail is a safer way to get people out and in their community.

Several city leaders were in attendance, including city council members Ashby Foote and Virgi Lindsay, as well as public works director Robert Lee.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Latest News

Groundbreaking for 2nd phase of Museum Trail
Mississippi: A home for Country Music’s cherished artifacts
Mississippi: A home for Country Music’s cherished artifacts
Mississippi: A home for Country Music’s cherished artifacts
Mississippi: A home for Country Music’s cherished artifacts
Official: Entergy crews heard gunshots in Jackson, told to stop work as police investigated
Official: Entergy crews heard gunshots in Jackson, told to stop work as police investigated
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels