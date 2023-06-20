St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility

Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional...
Former financial officer sentenced to prison for embezzlement found dead in Pearl correctional facility(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) - An embattled former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty to stealing from the city of Columbus, Mississippi has died in prison.

The Rankin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Milton Rawle died Saturday, June 10.

He was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Rawle pleaded guilty to embezzlement in February 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to repay the city more than $108,000.

State auditors had accused him of taking nearly $290,000 over a two-year period.

There is an ongoing investigation into Rawle’s death.

By state law, anyone in law enforcement custody that dies must have an autopsy. That autopsy is incomplete at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say

Latest News

60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday
60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, June 20
the crash on I-55 southbound near the 63-mile mark in Copiah County.
Hazlehurst man dies after three-vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast