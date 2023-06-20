Former financial officer sentenced for embezzlement found dead in Rankin Co. correctional facility

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) - An embattled former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty to stealing from the city of Columbus, Mississippi has died in prison.

The Rankin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Milton Rawle died Saturday, June 10.

He was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Rawle pleaded guilty to embezzlement in February 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to repay the city more than $108,000.

State auditors had accused him of taking nearly $290,000 over a two-year period.

There is an ongoing investigation into Rawle’s death.

By state law, anyone in law enforcement custody that dies must have an autopsy. That autopsy is incomplete at this time.

