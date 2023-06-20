St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team wins Emmy Award
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers and storms will be possible early this evening to the south. Otherwise, warm and quiet conditions will prevail for most of the area. Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight down to the upper 60s to lower 70s by morning. Outside of a few stray showers mainly east of I-55, Wednesday will also be relatively quiet and hot to kick off the first day of summer. Expect high temperatures well in the 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead tomorrow night with temperatures in the upper 60s. More of a seasonable weather pattern will take place for the rest of the work week into the weekend. There will be at least a slight chance for showers most days with near normal high temperatures. A slightly better chance for scattered downpours and thunderstorms could unfold by early next week from an approaching front.

First Alert Forecast: