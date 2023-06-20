St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny skies in the Jackson/Metro area, but also forecasting showers and storms for our southern counties today! We are seeing a lull in our rain chances going forward!

Tracking mostly sunny skies across the Jackson/Metro area, and we are forecasting a few gusty...
Tracking mostly sunny skies across the Jackson/Metro area, and we are forecasting a few gusty storms for Southwestern counties of our viewing area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs remain in the low 90s with partly sunny to mainly sunny skies. Rain chances and storms are possible across South Mississippi. Heat Stress conditions are also likely for us through the middle of the week. Lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

Gusty storms are possible across Southwestern counties in our viewing area today

Thursday and Friday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a chance for showers and storms through the weekend. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Bret which is located in the Atlantic and is showing movements toward the Caribbean.

Right behind Tropical Storm Brett is another system forming, Invest 93-L, which has a 40 to 50% chance of development over the next 5 to 7 days!

First Alert Forecast: Tracking an increase in humidity going forward and storms possible for our Tuesday afternoon! Tropical Depression Three has also formed in the tropics!
We are tracking lighter rain chances ahead with temperatures rising into the low to middle 90s...
First Alert Forecast: Gusty storms began our Monday morning, and now temperatures are on the rise. Lower chances for rain are in the forecast this week!