First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny skies in the Jackson/Metro area, but also forecasting showers and storms for our southern counties today! We are seeing a lull in our rain chances going forward!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs remain in the low 90s with partly sunny to mainly sunny skies. Rain chances and storms are possible across South Mississippi. Heat Stress conditions are also likely for us through the middle of the week. Lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

Gusty storms are possible across Southwestern counties in our viewing area today

Thursday and Friday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a chance for showers and storms through the weekend. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three is now Tropical Storm Bret which is located in the Atlantic and is showing movements toward the Caribbean.

Right behind Tropical Storm Brett is another system forming, Invest 93-L, which has a 40 to 50% chance of development over the next 5 to 7 days!

