First Alert Forecast: storms expected to the south through this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A steamy afternoon is on tap today with high temperatures in the upper 80 to lower 90s. Most spots are on track to stay dry, but there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across southwest MS through early evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out near/south of Highway 84. We will all quiet down overnight with low temperatures near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Outside of a few stray showers mainly east of I-55, Wednesday will also be relatively quiet and hot to kick off the first day of summer. Expect high temperatures well in the 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead tomorrow night with temperatures in the upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: More of a seasonable weather pattern will take place for the rest of the work week into the weekend. There will be at least a slight chance for showers each day with near-normal high temperatures. A slightly better chance for scattered downpours and thunderstorms could unfold by early next week from an approaching front

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Bret continues to track westward over the Atlantic. As of the latest forecast track, Bret will hold its tropical storm strength over the next few days as it emerges into the Caribbean. We are also monitoring another disturbance farther east over the central Atlantic that has a high chance for development over the next 2-7 days.

