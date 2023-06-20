St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday

60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday
60-year-old Utica man goes missing; last seen Sunday(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old Utica man.

According to The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Toney Frazier was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts with light blue flip-flops on Sunday, June 18, at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chapel Hill Road in Utica.

He is described as a Black male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Frazier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during tornado in Jasper County, Mississippi
Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Federal judge says Jackson mayor may have misinformed residents about water quality
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, June 20
the crash on I-55 southbound near the 63-mile mark in Copiah County.
Hazlehurst man dies after three-vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Residents of Moss Point begin cleanup process after receiving damage from tornadoes.
Moss Point residents begin cleanup process after tornado damage