St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm

Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm
Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are wanted by police after a break-in at a medical marijuana farm.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place at the SADUJA medical marijuana farm on East Lincoln Road and Wellman Drive.

The incident, authorities say, took place on Tuesday, June 6, at 9:40 p.m.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or CrimeStoppers at 601-823-0150.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.
People trapped, buildings damaged from tornado in Moss Point
Family identifies woman killed during storm in Jasper County, Mississippi
Family identifies woman killed during storm in Jasper County, Mississippi
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors
‘They’re not balancing their checkbook’: Audit reveals discrepancies in Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office