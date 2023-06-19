Two wanted after robbery at medical marijuana farm

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are wanted by police after a break-in at a medical marijuana farm.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place at the SADUJA medical marijuana farm on East Lincoln Road and Wellman Drive.

The incident, authorities say, took place on Tuesday, June 6, at 9:40 p.m.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or CrimeStoppers at 601-823-0150.

