‘They’re not balancing their checkbook’: Audit reveals discrepancies in Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County leaders say what was previously dubbed a “bookkeeping issue” appears to have stemmed from a failure of the tax collector’s office to accurately balance its books.

On Monday, County Administrator Greg Higginbotham gave an update on the county’s 2021 financial report, telling the board of supervisors the county’s accounting firm discovered a “material weakness” within the tax collector’s office.

“The language and finding is the tax collector’s office is not performing bank reconciliations accurately,” he said. “That is a fancy way of saying that they’re not balancing their checkbook.”

The administrator previously told supervisors findings would likely result in a “qualified opinion” being handed down by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

That opinion, in turn, means the county will face higher interest rates when borrowing money for projects, costs that will ultimately be passed on to taxpayers.

Higginbotham said the problem was discovered as part of the auditor’s review of the 2021 fiscal year’s finances. He said the discrepancies date back at least to 2017.

“During the cash count, the auditor was unable to tie the reported numbers from the tax collector to the source documents provided, which draws into question the accuracy of the amounts settled by the collector to the county and other external entities,” he said.

“They couldn’t make the available cash match what the collector’s office books show ought to be.”

The findings were discovered by Bridges, Goodman, Baird, and Clarke PLLC, the county’s contract auditor, and, according to documents obtained by WLBT, were first discovered this year.

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter said the amount of the discrepancy is around $600,000.

Baxter, who was not at Monday’s meeting, questions why the issue had not been caught before now.

“People who were in charge need to be held accountable,” he said.

Higginbotham told supervisors the amount increased in four of five years between 2017 and 2021. The other year, the amount went down by $4,000.

He says that decrease isn’t necessarily a good thing. “The idea is for that number to be zero. Whether you’re over or under doesn’t matter,” he said. “The idea is to be zero.”

Tax Collector Kay Pace was not at Monday’s meeting, but Board President Gerald Steen said they reached out to tell her the matter would be discussed.

“There’s no doubt there’s a very serious issue here,” Steen said. “It has to be resolved in that office.”

Pace is expected to bring on a forensic auditor with the accounting firm GranthamPoole PLLC to help. She told the board in an email that an agreement with the Ridgeland-based firm would be brought forward for consideration shortly. Pace also told supervisors she would be available for a conference call if they needed more information.

Pace has yet to return WLBT’s phone calls.

It’s unclear how long it will take to get to sort out the issue. Higginbotham said it would be “a heck of an undertaking.”

“It’s going to take a lot of man hours, because the other issue in that office is the system is entirely, almost entirely, manual,” he said. “There [are] very little automated processes that occur.”

“Even when they’re balancing their checkbook, they’re taking their ending balances from the previous month and putting them manually into a spreadsheet, which just increases the likelihood that somebody transposes a number, somebody hits the wrong key,” Higginbotham continued. “It increases the chance of something going wrong.”

