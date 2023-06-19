Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The paternal grandmother of Sequoia Samuels, the four-year-old whose remains were found in North Memphis, shares how her family is dealing with the loss.

Sequoia’s remains were found after an alleged false missing persons report to Memphis police and an intense day of searching. Her grandmother, Tara Samuels, said she did not want to believe the outcome.

“I knew in my mind that wasn’t true,” Tara explained. “I was maybe thinking somebody kidnapped her or whatever. I don’t know.”

Sequoia’s mother, Brittney Jackson, and her alleged boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, are charged in this case.

A Ring doorbell video shows the boyfriend asking if neighbors had seen the little girl wandering in the streets the day she was reported missing, according to the mother’s arrest report, she told police Sequoia has been dead for weeks.

“Right before Mother’s Day, I had talked with her,” Tara explained. “I think Brittney had called me and she had got me to speak with her. And I was able to tell her I love her. I know she was alive then.”

Sequoia’s mother is charged with aggravated child abuse, among other charges. This comes as no surprise to her grandmother, who says the 4-year-old often visited her with bruises and burn marks. Still, she says the pain is unbearable.

“Every time she would come to my house, she would cry to not go back with her mother and I didn’t understand why,” Tara said. “I was so busy working, working, working, but oh God. How could you? I don’t understand.”

