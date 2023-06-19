Neighbors appeal Madison Co. Board of Supervisors’ zoning decision

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A second legal challenge has been brought against the Madison County Board of Supervisors, just days after members approved a controversial rezoning vote.

On Thursday, five neighborhood associations filed an appeal of the board’s June 5 decision to rezone approximately 350 acres along Bozeman Road from special use to C-2 commercial.

Subdivisions represented in the suit include Belle Terre, Cherry Hill Plantation, Ingleside, the Reserve, and Reunion.

The appeal comes on the same day the city of Madison files a similar appeal.

Both cases have been submitted to the Madison County Circuit Court.

Residents are asking the court to reverse the decision, in part, because the “applicant failed to show by clear and convincing evidence that the character of the neighborhood has changed to such an extent as to justify the blanket rezoning.”

The property is located between Bozeman Road and I-55 North in an unincorporated part of the county.

It is owned by the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership. A representative for the partnership requested the rezoning, in part, because the property will be opened up for development with the Reunion Parkway Extension Project.

That project will include expanding the parkway from Bozeman to the interstate and is expected to cut through the middle of the Bozeman property.

With the construction of an interchange there later, the property will eventually be accessible from the interstate.

Citing the new road construction among factors, the board approved the rezoning request on a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Gerald Steen, Karl Banks, and Paul Griffin voting in favor. Supervisors Trey Baxter and Sheila Jones were opposed.

According to Madison County’s zoning ordinance, SU-1 allows for uses, such as educational institutions, universities, colleges, and comprehensive retirement homes.

C-2 commercial allows for supermarkets, hotels and motels, bowling alleys, skating rinks, mortuaries and funeral homes, restaurants, gas stations, new vehicle sales, yard, and garden centers, and indoor vehicle service centers.

Conditional uses under the C-2 classification can be granted for other uses as well, including big-box retailers, heavy equipment sales, building materials sales, body shops with outdoor storage, firework stands, billboards, RV parks, used vehicle sales, tattoo studios, and fully enclosed storage facilities.

The Bozeman Family has agreed to several restrictions on the site, including motels with rooms opening directly to the outside, fireworks stands, used car dealerships, check-cashing facilities, and tattoo parlors.

Neighborhoods appeal by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.