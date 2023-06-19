Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - A Helena man has died after attempting a water rescue at the Tidewater Condominiums, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

On Sunday, June 18 at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers arrived on scene while the Panama City Beach Safety was actively engaged in a water rescue operation.

One of the victims, 47-year-old Christopher Pierce of Helena, was attempting to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to police.

Pierce was successful in rescuing his daughter, but police say he was overcome by the strong currents.

Life-saving measures were taken, and Pierce was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Beach Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased.

PCB Police say the conditions at the time of the incident were severe, with single red flags indicating extreme water hazards.

