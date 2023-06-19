First Alert Forecast:

St. Jude Dream Home
Feels-like temperatures heating up for us as we go into the workweek!
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quieter evening and night are fortunately in store for central Mississippi. We will stay pretty steamy out this evening with temperatures in the 80s. A heat advisory continues for counties along/south of Highway 84 until 7 PM. Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mainly clear sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the overnight period. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but this will mostly apply to areas farther south. A strong storm or two with wind and hail will be possible for areas close to the Highway 84 corridor. More of a summer-like weather pattern is expected for the rest of the week with at least a chance for showers or thunderstorms each day with highs in the upper 80s/90s.

