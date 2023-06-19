First Alert Forecast: Tracking an increase in humidity going forward and storms possible for our Tuesday afternoon! Tropical Depression Three has also formed in the tropics!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A low-end 1 out of 5 risk is expected with damaging wind gusts and up to quarter-size hail is possible. Dangerous heat stress will be likely over southwest portions of the area with peak heat indices of 105 to 110 expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs remain in the low 90s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain light across central and South Mississippi. Heat Stress conditions are also likely for us through the middle of the week. Lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

Weather conditions are heating up, tracking a few storms for Tuesday and Tropical Depression Three has formed!

Thursday and Friday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast: Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance for showers and storms through the weekend. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Atlantic, and is showing movements towards the Caribbean and then behind it, Invest 93-L is forming currently and has a 40 to 50% chance of development over the next 5 to 7 days!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.