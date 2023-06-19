St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Gusty storms began our Monday morning, and now temperatures are on the rise. Lower chances for rain are in the forecast this week!

We are tracking lighter rain chances ahead with temperatures rising into the low to middle 90s through Wednesday. upper 80s by Thursday and Friday and increased rain chances for Thursday and Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

We are still tracking a few storms on the radar this morning. A few flash floods are in effect currently.

Monday, isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A low-end 1 out of 5 risk is expected with damaging wind gusts and up to quarter-size hail is possible. Dangerous heat stress will be likely over southwest portions of the area with peak heat indices of 105 to 110 expected.

Heat Stress conditions picking up this week, and we are tracking some rain and storms by the end of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs remain in the low 90s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain light across central and South Mississippi. Heat Stress conditions are also likely for us through the middle of the week. Lows are likely to fall to the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday!

Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. We are looking at a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast:

Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance for showers and storms through the weekend. Heat Stress conditions return through the weekend.

