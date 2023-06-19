St. Jude Dream Home
Cooling stations open Monday amid continued power outages

Cooling centers to open this afternoon for residents to get ice, charge phones in wake of...
Cooling centers to open this afternoon for residents to get ice, charge phones in wake of continued power outages.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a place to charge your phone, pick up a bag of ice or get a hot meal, several cooling stations will be open Monday afternoon to help.

The city of Jackson has announced several cooling centers to provide assistance to those still without power.

Cooling and Charging Stations:

  • Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road and I-220 - offering 24-hour shelter
  • Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd. - 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hot meals and ice:

  • Word and Worship Church - 24-hour shelter
  • New Vineyard Church, 4207 Rainy Rd. - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tougaloo Community Center - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 5302 Queen Mary Ln. - 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd. - 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Willowood Community Center, 4331 Will-O-Wood Blvd. - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are sick or shut-in, please call the Mississippi Raid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline for assistance. That number is (844) 435-7801.

