Authorities needs your help finding a missing Copiah County woman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Copiah County woman who went missing on Saturday.
Mary Lina-Ann Hogan was last seen walking near Hazlehurst, wearing a blue shirt, yellow skirt, and black bonnet.
Family members reported her missing on Saturday and say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.
