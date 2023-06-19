Authorities needs your help finding a missing Copiah County woman

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Copiah County woman who went missing on Saturday.

Mary Lina-Ann Hogan was last seen walking near Hazlehurst, wearing a blue shirt, yellow skirt, and black bonnet.

Family members reported her missing on Saturday and say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

