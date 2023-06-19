St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.(Veselina Dzhingarova / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.

Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.

His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

It is unclear why the man fell.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted
Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors
‘They’re not balancing their checkbook’: Audit reveals discrepancies in Madison Co. Tax Collector’s Office