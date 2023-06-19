St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted
Jessica Renay Blount
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly...
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi