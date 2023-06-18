St. Jude Dream Home
Woman arrested for murder on Sunset Drive in Jackson

Jessica Renay Blount
Jessica Renay Blount(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a woman for murder on June 16.

JPD says Jessica Renay Blount, 43, was booked in the Jackson Police Department Holding Facility at 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on June 14 on Sunset Drive.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

