St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Police: Elderly woman shot during attempted carjacking at Jackson apartment complex

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elderly woman was shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Saturday.

According to Captain Mark Hodges with Jackson police, the woman was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking at the Windsor Park apartment complex.

There is currently little information on the suspect, as he ran away after the incident.

The woman was taken to UMMC and is in stable condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old