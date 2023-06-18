Police: Elderly woman shot during attempted carjacking at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elderly woman was shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Saturday.

According to Captain Mark Hodges with Jackson police, the woman was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking at the Windsor Park apartment complex.

There is currently little information on the suspect, as he ran away after the incident.

The woman was taken to UMMC and is in stable condition.

