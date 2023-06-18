St. Jude Dream Home
Over 2,000 in Clinton still without power; city to open fire station to the public

(Gray)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton will be opening a fire station for those still without power due to Friday’s storms.

According to the city, over 2,000 in Clinton are still dealing with power issues.

Because of this, and because of the “stifling heat,” Fire Station #2 on Old Vicksburg Road will be open to those suffering without power beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day until power is restored.

The city, though, cannot supply amenities, and those who decide to go to the fire station must bring their own food and water.

If more buildings are needed, the effort will be extended, the city said.

