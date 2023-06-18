First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as multiple rounds of severe weather are possible. Hail & Wind are likeliest, but a few tornadoes are possible as well. Timing appears to be near daybreak or just before it, mid-morning & possibly again in the evening. As with this ongoing weather pattern, thunderstorm complexes will only form a few hours or less before moving into our area, so time frames are subject to change with this rapidly evolving & developing weather situation. Stay weather aware & have alerts turned on. A few thunderstorms will skirt North of us overnight. A cluster of storms over Texas Saturday evening will swing east into our area between 4 and 8am Sunday. Another round is possible much later in the day, after 4pm and before 10pm. The weather pattern will shift slightly Monday, allowing next week to have gradually improving weather. A heat advisory continues for Southwestern Mississippi Sunday for dangerous combinations of heat and humidity. This is an ongoing weather pattern with hit or miss storms, meaning not everyone sees the weather, but where it hits, it can be intense and severe.

