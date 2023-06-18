St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

Strong storms return Sunday
Strong storms return Sunday(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as multiple rounds of severe weather are possible.  Hail & Wind are likeliest, but a few tornadoes are possible as well.  Timing appears to be near daybreak or just before it, mid-morning & possibly again in the evening.  As with this ongoing weather pattern, thunderstorm complexes will only form a few hours or less before moving into our area, so time frames are subject to change with this rapidly evolving & developing weather situation.   Stay weather aware & have alerts turned on.  A few thunderstorms will skirt North of us overnight.  A cluster of storms over Texas Saturday evening will swing east into our area between 4 and 8am Sunday.  Another round is possible much later in the day, after 4pm and before 10pm.  The weather pattern will shift slightly Monday, allowing next week to have gradually improving weather.  A heat advisory continues for Southwestern Mississippi Sunday for dangerous combinations of heat and humidity.  This is an ongoing weather pattern with hit or miss storms, meaning not everyone sees the weather, but where it hits, it can be intense and severe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 10p - clipped version

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Strong storms return Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Another batch of severe storms for Sunday
Ashley's Morning Forecast
More severe weather possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast:
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins