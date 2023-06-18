St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
WLBT ALERT DAY
WLBT ALERT DAY
By Todd Adams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...All of the WLBT viewing area is under a level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk, as severe weather is likely to redevelop, especially during the late afternoon to evening, with large hail up to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph the most likely severe threat. Tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.Up to three inches of rain in a short amount of time could lead flash flooding through Sunday night, with the time of greater threat appearing to be Sunday afternoon into evening.

Monday, isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A low end 1 out of 5 risk is expected with damaging wind gusts and up to quarter size hail are possible. Dangerous heat stress will be likely over southwest portions of the area with peak heat indices of 105 to 110 expected.

