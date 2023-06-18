St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Funeral arrangements made for Dion Stutts, MUS Student who died in ATV crash
Funeral arrangements made for MUS Student who died in ATV crash
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted