WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for help to identify a man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint at an ATM last month.

It happened on May 13 around 5 p.m. at the Orion Federal Credit Union ATM on Millbranch Road.

Dramatic images show a black man wearing a blue hoodie with a Puma logo, white/tan sweats, and tan flip-flops pointing a gun in the woman’s face.

Police say the suspect took off in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra.

Right now, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274).

