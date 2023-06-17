Tucson resident celebrates 110th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mildred “Millie” Skjordahl celebrated her 110th birthday today alongside her family and friends at Brookdale Santa Catalina, complete with a serenade and cake.

So...how does it feel to turn 110?

“Joyous, beautiful. You know I’m just happy,” says Millie. “Everybody’s here. What more do you want? I’m just delighted.”

As you can imagine, she’s seen a lot of memorable things. But to her, none have been quite as memorable as one in particular.

“Carrying my kid home from the hospital for the first time. And he’s here...he’s that big guy Jeffrey!”

Millie tells us she stays youthful by continuing to move around as much as she can, and socializing with those around her.

In the last six months she’s also created some beautiful paintings.

“I love to paint because it’s an easy thing and you can create. You can make up things. If you don’t have them you can make believe that you have them so I enjoy painting and having other people around to watch.”

Millie admits she misses getting out on the dancefloor and showing off her ballroom dancing skills. She says she eats healthy, but (like us all) can’t always resist chocolate and lemon drops.

So what’s Millie’s key to living a fulfilling life?

“I tell everybody, I’m a hard worker. My dad taught us when we were small and that’s the first thing I tell people--don’t be afraid of working. Do your share. When I see people lazy around and just do nothing wasting time, it hurts because this is valued time. You only have so much of that. Once it’s gone, it doesn’t come back...And I don’t regret anything.”

