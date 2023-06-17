Sheriff says Raymond Detention Center accepting inmates after power at facility restored Friday

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says power at the Raymond Detention Center was restored Friday afternoon, and the facility has been accepting inmates ever since lights came back on.

The sheriff posted a statement on social media Saturday afternoon saying the jail’s power went out due to Friday morning’s severe weather.

“The generator at the facility also sustained damage, causing complete loss of power for several hours throughout the day,” he wrote. “Due to the loss of power, the facility was unable to accept arrestees during this time.”

Jones tells WLBT without power, doors could only be opened manually, employees did not have access to computers and no new detainees could be booked as a result.

Power was restored around 3 p.m. after repairs to the generator were completed.

The jail has been operating off of generator power since.

The sheriff says the generator supplies power for all essential functions at RDC, including its electric doors, computers, lights, and air conditioning.

Jones, who also was without power at his home until early Friday night, spent most of Friday at the jail after he was informed of the outage.

He said dozens of cases of water and an ice trailer were brought in to keep detainees and staffers hydrated. Detainees were fed bag lunches prepared in the jail’s kitchen facilities. Lunch was also provided to jail staffers.

Meanwhile, the sheriff says no safety or security issues were reported at the jail during the outage, and that all additional resources brought to RDC were kept outside the jail to ensure no security breaches.

While electricity at the jail has been restored, Jones said crews still must replace multiple broken and downed utility poles along County Farm Road.

“The wind came through and wiped out all the light poles,” he said. “They fell like dominoes.”

