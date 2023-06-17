Nearly $183K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly $183,000 has been raised for the family members of the three young brothers killed in Clermont County by, who prosecutors say, is their father.

The family’s goal on their GoFundMe page was to raise $20,000, but have exceeded that goal since the incident occurred on Thursday. Nearly 3,000 people have donated as of Saturday afternoon.

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were killed Thursday after their father, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, lined them up and executed them in his home with a rifle, Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor David Gast said.

Community members have attended prayer services and vigils since Thursday mourning the loss of the boys.

“They were so full of life and joy and happiness and never missed an opportunity. They enjoyed fishing and baseball and playing more than anything. They need to be remembered for the amazing boys they were,” the children’s aunt said in a statement sent to FOX19 NOW.

On Friday, Clermont County deputies released the body camera footage of the incident. The video shows Doerman sitting outside with a rifle next to him when deputies made the arrest.

A Clermont County judge and former assistant county prosecutor set Doerman’s bond at $20 million.

“This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen,” Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said Friday. “I can only imagine the terror that these little boys felt and experienced as their father...their protector was murdering them. We will do our utmost within my office to see this defendant never sees the light of day again.”

